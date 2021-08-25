Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,164 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.74. 4,359,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,490,691. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.11. The company has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

