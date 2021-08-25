Brokerages Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to announce earnings per share of ($1.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the lowest is ($1.83). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($1.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($6.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.73) to ($4.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.62) to ($3.87). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on RARE. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.14. 240,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.81. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $72.83 and a 12-month high of $179.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.58.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $41,353.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,876.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,713 shares of company stock worth $262,894. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

