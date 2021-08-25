Zacks: Analysts Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Announce $2.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will report $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the highest is $3.18. Littelfuse posted earnings of $2.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $11.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $11.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $12.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.84, for a total value of $657,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,266,381.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,605 shares of company stock worth $13,305,611. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Littelfuse by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 110,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in Littelfuse by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 754,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFUS traded up $3.18 on Wednesday, hitting $281.82. 62,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,841. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

