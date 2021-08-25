LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.90 Per Share

Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to announce earnings per share of $5.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.22 and the lowest is $5.52. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 364.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $19.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.70 to $20.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $16.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.94 to $18.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

NYSE:LYB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.98. 1,960,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,705. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $64.21 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,697,000 after purchasing an additional 149,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after purchasing an additional 431,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

