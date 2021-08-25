Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.53.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,959,620. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock traded up $5.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $432.89. The stock had a trading volume of 182,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,774. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.33 and a 1-year high of $433.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $390.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

