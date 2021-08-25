QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,140,000 after purchasing an additional 525,507 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after purchasing an additional 876,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,572,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,269. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.38. The firm has a market cap of $162.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

