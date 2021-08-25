Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is a digital engagement company. The Company’s Bridgeline’s iAPPS platform integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics. The iAPPS suite of products include iAPPS Content Manager, iAPPS Commerce, iAPPS Marketier, iAPPS Analyzer, iAPPSds and iAPPS Social. Bridgeline Digital, Inc., formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc., is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Shares of BLIN stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.11. 604,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023,866. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 35.91% and a negative return on equity of 75.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgeline Digital (BLIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.