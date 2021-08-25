Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $286.86. The company had a trading volume of 109,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,427. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.32 and a 1 year high of $304.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

