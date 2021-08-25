Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.07 Million in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Clorox by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in The Clorox by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in The Clorox by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

CLX stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.74.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

