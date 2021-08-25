AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.200-$-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.77 million.

AtriCure stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,862. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -58.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $85.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Oppenheimer downgraded AtriCure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In other news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $637,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 8,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $748,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,226. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AtriCure stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,206 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of AtriCure worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

