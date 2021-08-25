BLink (BLINK) Hits Market Cap of $5.78 Million

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. BLink has a market cap of $5.78 million and $171,154.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BLink has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00053891 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00052642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.70 or 0.00784726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00101095 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,459 coins. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

