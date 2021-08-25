Zacks: Brokerages Expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to Post $2.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report $2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the lowest is $2.16. Accenture reported earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $8.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $8.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $10.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, reaching $333.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,150. The firm has a market cap of $211.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $334.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

