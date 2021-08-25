Analysts Expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Announce Earnings of $8.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will post earnings of $8.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $9.87. Group 1 Automotive reported earnings of $6.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year earnings of $30.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.00 to $33.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $24.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.14 to $29.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%.

GPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.20.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 29,933.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.47. 5,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,497. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.98. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $82.35 and a 52-week high of $181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

