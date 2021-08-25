Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 511 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.2% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 569,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,971,000 after acquiring an additional 97,999 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.25. 1,730,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,943. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.40. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $97.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.179 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

