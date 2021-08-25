CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

CSG Systems International has increased its dividend by 19.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CSGS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $49.28.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

