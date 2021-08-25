Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,693,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,635,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 503,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,715,000 after buying an additional 15,029 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of MPW stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,705,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,398. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.37. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.23.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.