Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.5% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 39.3% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 20.0% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $11.29 on Wednesday, reaching $2,859.26. The company had a trading volume of 36,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,318. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,656.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,860.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

