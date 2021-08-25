Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,071,000 after acquiring an additional 148,048 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,690,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,691,000 after acquiring an additional 104,629 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,490,000 after acquiring an additional 662,115 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 660,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.25.

NYSE MLM traded up $6.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.09. 247,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,115. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.04 and a fifty-two week high of $391.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

