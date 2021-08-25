Helpico (HELP) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Helpico coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $2,510.25 and $15.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helpico has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00128718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00158364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,821.91 or 1.00101873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $500.18 or 0.01025540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.52 or 0.06572427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

