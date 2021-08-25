Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.34. Dropbox reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $2,672,443.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $45,811.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,468. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in Dropbox by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Dropbox by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DBX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,481. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

