Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,930,000 after buying an additional 2,389,746 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,218,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,037,000 after purchasing an additional 308,851 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,062,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 166,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.94. The company had a trading volume of 791,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,848. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.19. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $113.06 and a twelve month high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

