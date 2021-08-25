Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,375 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 510,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,892,000 after purchasing an additional 26,039 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 0.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 1.0% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 118,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,339.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,312,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,584. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $84.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CERN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

