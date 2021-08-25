Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $4.06 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 2.0% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.07. The company had a trading volume of 183,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,102. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $173.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.90. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.