Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.670-$-0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $808 million-$814 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.10 million.Elastic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.150 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.52.

Elastic stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,867. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.49 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 12 month low of $94.03 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,941. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

