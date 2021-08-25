Aurox (URUS) Market Cap Hits $5.14 Million

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Aurox has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $973,900.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aurox has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.95 or 0.00022403 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00054124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00052594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.54 or 0.00785013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00101092 BTC.

About Aurox

Aurox is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

