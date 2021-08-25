Brokerages Anticipate Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will report $60.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.36 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $41.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $267.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.60 million to $271.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $182.02 million, with estimates ranging from $174.74 million to $189.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,495. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $219.75.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 101,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

