Head-To-Head Comparison: ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) and Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC)

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) and Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ViewRay and Positron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViewRay 0 1 4 0 2.80 Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A

ViewRay presently has a consensus price target of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 0.18%. Given ViewRay’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ViewRay is more favorable than Positron.

Profitability

This table compares ViewRay and Positron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViewRay -189.42% -76.57% -40.22% Positron N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ViewRay and Positron’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViewRay $57.02 million 16.11 -$107.91 million ($0.73) -7.66 Positron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Positron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ViewRay.

Volatility & Risk

ViewRay has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positron has a beta of -0.97, indicating that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.6% of ViewRay shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of ViewRay shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Positron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ViewRay beats Positron on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery. The company was founded by Dinara Akzhigitova in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakwood Village, OH.

About Positron

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers PET molecular imaging systems, clinical and support services, automated radiopharmaceutical systems, and radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotope processing and production. The company's Attrius system based on cardiac PET technology enables healthcare providers to more accurately diagnose heart disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicine. It is also focused on increasing Sr-82 supply through the processing of proton irradiated target material from domestic and foreign suppliers; and recycling Sr-82 from spent generators. Positron Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Westmont, Illinois.

