Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will post sales of $311.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $307.90 million to $317.70 million. Bally’s reported sales of $116.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 166.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $950.20 million to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.22 million. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Bally’s by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 351,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after buying an additional 176,385 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth $2,453,000. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth $6,117,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

BALY traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $50.38. 16,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,331. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 2.56. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $75.92.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

