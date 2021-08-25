Brokerages Expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will report earnings per share of $1.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the lowest is $1.73. Bio-Techne posted earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year earnings of $7.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $8.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TECH. Argus increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.64.

Bio-Techne stock traded up $7.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $500.28. 37,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $504.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $463.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $351,163.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total transaction of $3,360,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,270 shares of company stock valued at $24,558,593 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $45,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

