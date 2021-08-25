Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of QTRHF stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 47,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,245. The firm has a market cap of $240.24 million, a PE ratio of 210.92 and a beta of 0.51. Quarterhill has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.37 million during the quarter. Quarterhill had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.81%.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

