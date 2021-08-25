Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Duke Energy (DUK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) in the last few weeks:

8/20/2021 – Duke Energy was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $107.10. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/19/2021 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $112.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $109.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Duke Energy was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/27/2021 – Duke Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Duke Energy is a premier utility service provider, which projects to spend $59 billion of capital in infrastructure during 2021-2025. It has lowered its carbon emissions by over 40% since 2005 and pledges to reduce emissions from its fleet by electrifying all its light-duty vehicles by 2030. To further expand its renewable portfolio, the company also continues to increase its focus on the growing electric vehicle market. The company has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the pandemic has been affecting its operations and will continue to do so in the near future. Moreover, the winter storm of February 2021 is expected to impact full-year operating results of the company’s Commercial Renewables segment. Its unfavorable financial ratios reflect that the company may face difficulty in paying off its debt obligations.”

7/20/2021 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Duke Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.39. 116,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.49. The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

