St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,377 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.3% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after acquiring an additional 175,978 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,818. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.