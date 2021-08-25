Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.05-11.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05-11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.92 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.050-$11.250 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $555.81. 86,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,890. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $555.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $529.17.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

