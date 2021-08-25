Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.940-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.050-$11.250 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $556.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $529.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $555.81. 86,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,890. Intuit has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $555.03. The stock has a market cap of $151.88 billion, a PE ratio of 70.94, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

