Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,855 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.5% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.08.

Visa stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.50. The stock had a trading volume of 437,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,074. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

