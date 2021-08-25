St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,734,000 after purchasing an additional 907,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,307,000 after purchasing an additional 193,460 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,376,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,256,000 after purchasing an additional 481,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.28. 322,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,767,073. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

