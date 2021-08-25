CROAT (CROAT) One Day Volume Tops $81.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. CROAT has a total market cap of $259,858.32 and approximately $81.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CROAT has traded 63.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 72.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 88,859,686 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CROATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.