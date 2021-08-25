Zacks: Analysts Expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post $2.68 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to post $2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.17. Diamondback Energy reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 332.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year earnings of $9.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $11.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.34 to $15.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.52.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $75.08. The company had a trading volume of 119,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.77. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $102.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamondback Energy (FANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.