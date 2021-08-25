Brokerages Expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will report $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 7,094 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $293,478.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $52,115.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,693 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.00. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -110.58 and a beta of 1.31.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

