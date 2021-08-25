Brokerages Expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to report $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $29.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.05 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNTY shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,376. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $269,774. Corporate insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 94,339 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNTY traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $34.43. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,522. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $415.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $41.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

