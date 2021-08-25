St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 92,201 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 31.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.47. 702,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,540,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.07. The firm has a market cap of $190.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist increased their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

