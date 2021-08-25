SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 35,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 397,929 shares.The stock last traded at $52.12 and had previously closed at $52.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

