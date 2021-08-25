Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.620-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,083. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CENT. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $103,946.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Myers bought 2,375 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Central Garden & Pet stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

