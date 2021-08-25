St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 299 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 571,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 158.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 48,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 30,026 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.65. 77,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,315. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $81.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

