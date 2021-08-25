Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will post sales of $3.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year sales of $11.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 million to $13.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.63 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $23.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLDB traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.66. 14,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,261. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $293.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.96. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

