Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to post sales of $3.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $3.30 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year sales of $11.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 million to $13.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.63 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $23.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLDB. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solid Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

SLDB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.66. 14,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,261. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.96. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 24.1% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 13,412,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,695 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,367,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,304 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 9,202,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,974,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,139 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $23,276,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

