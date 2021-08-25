$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.50.

CSL traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,434. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.96. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $210.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total value of $13,908,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total transaction of $2,094,177.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,429.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,335 shares of company stock worth $30,887,343. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,918,000 after acquiring an additional 389,261 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $146,908,000 after acquiring an additional 229,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,004 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $23,976,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 345,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,904,000 after acquiring an additional 133,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

