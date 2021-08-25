$1.86 EPS Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the highest is $1.92. ManpowerGroup reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $6.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $7.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $9.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. Truist boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,133,000 after purchasing an additional 64,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,949,000 after acquiring an additional 276,098 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,303,000 after acquiring an additional 171,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,767,000 after acquiring an additional 117,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after acquiring an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $121.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,882. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.34.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

