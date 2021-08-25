Zacks: Analysts Expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to Announce $1.86 EPS

Analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will announce $1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68. ManpowerGroup reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $6.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $7.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $9.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAN traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.67. 7,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,882. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.12.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

