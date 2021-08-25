Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Sold by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 101.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 138,909 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 86.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOS. CIBC increased their price target on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.72.

NYSE:GOOS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,789. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.